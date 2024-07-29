Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.35. 13,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

