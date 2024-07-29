Bokf Na Purchases 42,316 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,027,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $609.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.