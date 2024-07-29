Bokf Na Purchases 2,131 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Align Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5,179.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $223.26. 101,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $384.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

