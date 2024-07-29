Bokf Na Purchases 18,113 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bokf Na lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 12,075.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in YETI were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in YETI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,630,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in YETI by 269.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

YETI Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE YETI traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 138,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,533. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

