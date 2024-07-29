Bokf Na Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 287,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 10,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.46. 196,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.51.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

