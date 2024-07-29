Bokf Na Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $351.51. 139,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,541. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $352.33.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

