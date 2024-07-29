Bokf Na Increases Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,060,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,873,170. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

