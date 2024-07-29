Bokf Na Has $994,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.53. 801,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,524. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.19 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $576.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

