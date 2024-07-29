Bokf Na Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cable One were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $394.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.68 and a 1 year high of $741.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.64.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

