Bokf Na Has $822,000 Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 8.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 787,800 shares of company stock worth $46,384,682 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.9 %

K traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.97. 234,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

