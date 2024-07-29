Bokf Na Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 179.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after buying an additional 69,189 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL traded down $8.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $581.86. 109,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.37 and a 200-day moving average of $457.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,740 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

