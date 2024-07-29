Bokf Na Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 342,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,282. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Get Our Latest Report on ADM

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.