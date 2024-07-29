Bokf Na Has $4.63 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $24,341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,394,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 339.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 105,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.45. The stock had a trading volume of 220,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.90. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

