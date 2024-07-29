Bokf Na Has $2.78 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VFH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.06. 119,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,269. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

