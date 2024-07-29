Bokf Na Has $1.24 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 440,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.