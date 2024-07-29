Bokf Na Has $1.03 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.77. The stock had a trading volume of 571,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $145.16.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

