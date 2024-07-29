Bokf Na Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.96. 167,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

