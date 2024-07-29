Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.26. The stock had a trading volume of 355,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.03.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

