Bokf Na Buys Shares of 150,000 Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Bokf Na owned about 0.14% of Expro Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Expro Group by 93,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,494 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Expro Group by 129.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Expro Group stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $22.73. 78,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

Insider Activity

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,891,007. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Barclays raised shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

