Bokf Na Buys 892 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bokf Na raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,434 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 134.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,397,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,529,000 after buying an additional 574,185 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. 246,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

