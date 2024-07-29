Bokf Na Buys 27,327 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 294.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.20. 938,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,540,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

