Bokf Na Boosts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of THG stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $135.04. 19,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

