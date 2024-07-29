Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

