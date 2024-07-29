Bokf Na Acquires 8,161 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average of $198.82. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

