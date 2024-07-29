BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZPW traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.76. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.87. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.87 and a twelve month high of C$16.30.

