BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

ZWU stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.61. 326,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,326. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.20.

