BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZWHC traded up 0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 30.51. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of 27.09 and a 12 month high of 29.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 29.39.

