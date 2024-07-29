BMO Capital Markets Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $295.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $283.58 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $214.13 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.33 and a 200 day moving average of $248.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

