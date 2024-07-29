BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

ZDV remained flat at C$20.78 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 56,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.00. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.