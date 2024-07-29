BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 2nd

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

TSE ZAG traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,852. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.50. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$12.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.