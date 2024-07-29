BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter.
BlueLinx Stock Performance
NYSE:BXC opened at $124.89 on Monday. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXC
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlueLinx
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.