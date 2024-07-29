BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE:BXC opened at $124.89 on Monday. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

