Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXSL

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.44. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,540,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after acquiring an additional 200,109 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,085,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,819,000 after buying an additional 131,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 140,837.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 759,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 759,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 253,504 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.