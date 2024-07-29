BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Rating Increased to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BIT stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
