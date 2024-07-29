BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.88 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $879.11 million and $18.88 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001499 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000089 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $15,244,909.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

