Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Biohaven comprises about 1.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $62,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $326,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,900 shares of company stock worth $3,011,613 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Biohaven stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. 870,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,061. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

