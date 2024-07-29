BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,810,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 17,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,978,000 after acquiring an additional 302,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $13,278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 955,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 147,699 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 355,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

