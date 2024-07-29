BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 14,071,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.6 days.

BHP Group Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,598. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

