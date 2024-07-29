BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 14,071,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.6 days.
BHP Group Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,598. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.
BHP Group Company Profile
