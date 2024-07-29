BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 47.5% in July

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BETRF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 36,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,125. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.25.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

