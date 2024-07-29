Bellevue Group AG Sells 893,896 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 893,896 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.28% of Evolent Health worth $48,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

EVH traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

