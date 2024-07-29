Bellevue Group AG Sells 3,632 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $14.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,078.63. 380,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,033.85 and a 200-day moving average of $977.81. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $723.56 and a one year high of $1,106.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

