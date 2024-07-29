Bellevue Group AG Sells 3,331 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.96% of Incyte worth $122,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $68.61. 2,186,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,711 shares of company stock worth $1,786,941. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

