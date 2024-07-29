Bellevue Group AG Sells 20,369 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,369 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $265,703.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,765 shares of company stock worth $973,772. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $47.77. 240,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

