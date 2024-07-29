Bellevue Group AG Sells 18,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,004. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 215.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

