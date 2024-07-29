Bellevue Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,517,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.15% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $43,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 226,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

