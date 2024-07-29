Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in McKesson by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in McKesson by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 332,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 112,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $600.16. The stock had a trading volume of 634,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $582.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.89. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

