Bellevue Group AG Purchases 36,228 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $87,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,295. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

