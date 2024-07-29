Bellevue Group AG Purchases 299,299 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,299 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.41% of Verona Pharma worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 950.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 617,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

