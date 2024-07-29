Bellevue Group AG Purchases 1,014,756 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 810.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,756 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 2.77% of SI-BONE worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 260.4% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 78.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,956 shares of company stock valued at $172,555 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Stock Up 1.2 %

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.16. 416,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $665.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

