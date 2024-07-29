Bellevue Group AG Lowers Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in 89bio were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,438,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in 89bio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 89bio by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in 89bio by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

ETNB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.23. 222,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,507. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.30.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

