Bellevue Group AG Invests $270,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 336,190 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ADMA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,996. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.50 and a beta of 0.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

